We dedicate Revista de Prensa to shelling out the report from ‘El País’ “On one side, on the other: This is how inequality lives in Mexico.” This is an in-depth analysis of the differences in access to consumption, education, or healthcare in the 0.2% of the Mexican territory in which an ultra-rich neighborhood directly adjoins another impoverished one. We also address a central part of the text dedicated to the obsession with security and the business of fear that these inequalities foster.
