We dedicate a press review to the interview with Marianna Vyshemirsky on the BBC. The young pregnant woman starred in two images, taken by photographers from the AP agency, after the Russian air raid on the Mariupol maternity hospital on March 9. The snapshots went around the world and became an icon of the suffering of civilians in the war in Ukraine, but they were also the subject of a disinformation campaign promoted by the Kremlin and a reason for harassment against the Ukrainian.

