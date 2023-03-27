We open the Press Review with a report from ‘El País’ that collects the testimonies of two released prisoners who tell how security is in prisons in the midst of the emergency regime and overcrowding. This Monday marks one year since the Government of Nayib Bukele implemented this state of exceptionality. “Now you are the target and I can shoot you and say that you wanted to escape,” Dolores says of her first night in prison after being accused, without evidence, of extortion.

