We open the Press Review with a general review of the main US media after the announcement by President Joe Biden, who published a video making official his desire to run in the 2024 presidential elections. The president had already expressed on multiple occasions that he wanted to take the step That is why ‘USA Today’ maintains that this is nothing but the “worst kept secret in Washington”. Other headers advance the hypothetical reissue of a new Biden-Trump duel.

#Press #review #worst #secret #light #USA #Today #Bidens #reelection #announcement