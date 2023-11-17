We open Press Review with the annual special presented by the British magazine ‘The Economist’, in which it puts on the agenda the forecasts of its general editor about the issues that will star in 2024. Specifically, the medium considers the hypothetical return of Donald Trump to power as the greatest threat. But not only that: next year will be marked by electoral processes; the double confrontation Putin-Zelensky and Biden-Xi; space and arms races; artificial intelligence; the economy; climate change; renewable energies and the future of the Middle East.

