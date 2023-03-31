We open the Press Magazine with the US covers that coincide in highlighting that “Donald Trump was accused” and thus becomes the first former president of the country to face criminal charges. We continue with the cover of ‘Time’ magazine starring the musician Bad Bunny with the headline in Spanish “I’m not going to do anything else for you to like it”. We close with the regional winners of the ‘World Press Photo’ with “The Funeral of Shireen Abu Akleh” and “The Siege of Mariupol”.

