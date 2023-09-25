Sixth title

At Suzuka, in the Japanese Grand Prix, the Red Bull has achieved the arithmetic certainty of its sixth Constructors’ championship title, the second in a row. A championship won by obtaining – for the moment – ​​success in 15 of the 16 GPs contested. The only gap on the road to the ‘perfect season’ remains that of Singapore. Red Bull’s Japanese round was a perfect summary of the Austrian team’s year. Max Verstappen dominated far and wide, since Friday, and in the race he essentially disappeared from the sight of his rivals after the first three corners, in which the two McLarens at least attempted to put him in difficulty. He was enough for Red Bull to win the championship, given that Sergio Perez – already disappointing in qualifying – threw away his race with a series of errors and accidents from a book of horrors.

The story of a domain

Even in Italian newspapers, the record-breaking season of the team directed by Christian Horner was rightly celebrated, underlining the greatness of the supremacy imposed by Milton Keynes. Leo Turrini, on QS, was quite clear: “He won the Constructors’ World Championship alone, Max Verstappen. […]. Unfortunately for me and for my readers of Ferrarista faith, the Flying Dutchman is not the type to…snitch. […] It’s an invented verb […] to describe affectionately […] who, faced with a new FIA directive, is quick to deny any effect on their car. Only to be contradicted by the facts. […]. No, however. That is, Verstappen is not Binotto. that is, Red Bull is still not Ferrari […]”.

“[…] there never was a war – wrote Alessandra Retico instead The Republic – Red Bull is a well-armed army, an impregnable fortress throughout the season. Only a lost battle (Singapore) and an illusion of an open wound in the trench, which lasted only one week: there is no technical directive that will clip their wings. In Japan the blue one and her soldier have pierced everyone […]. The bizarre memory of Davide (Ferrari with Sainz) defeating Goliath at Marina Bay remains in literature […]. There is no one behind Max. Only interchangeable roles. Ferrari protagonist in Singapore, downsizes the role: Leclerc 4th and Sainz 6th. More, impossible for Maranello […]”.

“[…] The best and almost invincible win – remarked Stefano Mancini on The print – and they do it in the right place, on the circuit owned by Honda which manufactures the RB19 engines. Among the records that accompany an unstoppable ride […]. Verstappen was the great protagonist: with just his 400 points Red Bull would be ahead of Mercedes, Ferrari & others. The other side of the success is the fragility of Sergio Perez, the Mexican made fun of by the team leaders, who disappeared from the radar screens after winning two of the first four races […]. The others must settle for consolation prizes.”.