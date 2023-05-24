





We open the press review with an interview from ‘El País’ with Jaime Puerta, president of the organization Victims of Illicit Drugs in the United States, which reports the upward trend in the purchase and sale of fentanyl, a lethal synthetic compound, through social networks. Puerta lost his son after he bought a dose of oxycodone through Snapchat that was adulterated with this drug, the epicenter of the most recent tensions between the US and Mexico.