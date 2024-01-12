We open Press Review with media coverage of the United States attack on Houthi military positions in Yemen, which deepens the role of the Western power in the conflict in the Middle East. Washington assures that this measure is a response to the drone and missile attacks by the Houthis in the Red Sea, which has affected the maritime trade flow. The Houthis maintain that their attacks will not stop until Israel's military action in Gaza does.

