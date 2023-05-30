





We open a press review with the independent Russian media and those related to the Government of Vladimir Putin after the drone attacks on Tuesday morning on Moscow. Specifically, the headline ‘Komsomolskaya Pravda’, aligned with the Kremlin, maintains that the head of the military intelligence of the “Kiev regime”, Kyrylo Budanov, is the architect of what they have classified as a “terrorist attack” with eight drones that have left “minor damage”, according to the mayor of the Russian capital.