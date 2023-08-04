First modification:
In Revista de Prensa we commented on the covers after the hearing in which former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to charges of orchestrating a plot to try to annul his defeat in the 2020 elections. The hearing, which lasted approximately half an hour, was held in a court in Washington where several Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 have been prosecuted.
#Press #review #York #Times #recounts #awkward #facetoface #Trump #Jack #Smith
Leave a Reply