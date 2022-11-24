We open the Press Review reviewing the headlines that the war in Ukraine leaves us this November 24. We highlight an article from the British media ‘The Guardian’ in which it reflects the indignation of relatives of Russian soldiers sent to the front, who are said to have been abandoned by the Kremlin. For this reason, the Government of Vladimir Putin arranged a meeting with some of the mothers and wives to calm things down in the face of a possible massive protest. They classify it as “staging.”

