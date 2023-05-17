





We open a press review with the keys to a joint investigation by ‘Libération’, ‘Le Monde’, ‘RFI’ and ‘TV5 Monde’ into the role played by the French military in Operation Barkhane during the kidnapping of journalist Olivier Dubois in Gao (Mali) on April 8, 2021. Once Dubois was released on March 20, the media published the report, from which it follows that the military knew all the steps of the journalist and did not act to prevent the ambush that led to his rapture.