We open Press Review with the comfortable victory of former President Donald Trump in the Iowa caucus. Despite the 91 charges against him in four criminal cases, Trump managed to surpass the votes of his two rivals combined, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley. However, 30% of voters assured that if Trump is found guilty in any of his pending cases, he would not be suitable to occupy the White House. This is how the American press covers the start of the presidential race.

