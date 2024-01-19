





We open Press Magazine with a lie that is going around the world: that of Geraldine Fernández, an illustrator from Barranquilla who claimed to have participated in the latest film by the legendary Studio Ghibli, 'El Niño y la Heron'. At first she maintained that she had drawn 25,000 frames, then she reduced it to 200 to end up acknowledging that she did not participate at all in the film. The controversy has even reached Japanese media, such as 'Asahi'.