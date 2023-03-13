





We open the Press Review commenting on the outcome of the controversy that has engulfed the ‘BBC’ after it suspended one of its star presenters, Gary Lineker, host of the famous sports program ‘Match of the Day’, for his critical comments against the new immigration laws from the Rishi Sunak government, which he compared to the policies of Nazi Germany. Finally, the chain reinstated Lineker and will review his impartiality policy, until now one of his flags.