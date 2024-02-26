





05:47 We open Press Review with a report from the American media 'The New York Times' that states that the figures for Ukrainian casualties provided by President Volodymyr Zelensky the day before, during a press conference, are substantially different from the reports made by US officials. in summer 2023. © France 24

We open Press Review with a report from the American media 'The New York Times' that states that the figures for Ukrainian casualties provided by President Volodymyr Zelensky the day before, during a press conference, are substantially different from the reports made by US officials. in the summer of 2023. Zelensky put the number of Ukrainian soldiers killed in combat at 31,000, while Washington officials indicated more than half a year ago that the number could exceed 70,000, in addition to a range of between 100,000 and 120,000 wounded.