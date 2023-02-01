We dedicate Press Review to an in-depth analysis of the ‘New York Times’ report that follows the trail of prisoners released from Russian jails in exchange for fighting for six months with the Wagner group in Ukraine. We address the challenges for Russian society when reintegrating these people into civilian life, the testimonies of the men who went to the front and the legal ambiguity around the presidential pardons that the mercenary organization advertises.

#Press #review #Surviving #Wagner #group #Russian #prisoners #fighting #freedom #NYT