We open a press review with ‘NYT’ and ‘El País’ that highlight “what you need to know before the Fox-Dominion trial”, a process in which the chain is accused of defamation for its rhetoric of electoral fraud after the elections Americans of 2020. We dedicate the rest of the chronicle to review some of the most iconic covers of the 50 years of the French newspaper ‘Libération’, among which the image without a headline of 9/11, the “NO” against Le Pen in 2002, or “La Barbarism” in Bucha.

#Press #review #Speechless #years #History #covers #Libération