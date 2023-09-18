Sainz takes the titles

In front of football, cycling, any other sports news of the weekend. If Ferrari’s victory in the Singapore Grand Prix sparked a lot of talk and writing in Italy, in Spain the impact of Carlos Sainz’s second career success was perhaps even greater. The Iberian pilot was celebrated on the front page of all the main national sports newspapers, capturing attention that is normally given to other sports. On the Sports World the standard bearer of the red has become “Master Sainz“; on Brand instead the Madrid driver was praised as “the only and inimitable”also underlining “emotion” And “the show” given away. AS instead, more succinctly, he summarized yesterday’s special day in an eloquent speech “SuperSainz”.

“An hour and a half of a calm race, managed with his Ferrari, on the way to an effective if inconspicuous victory… and twenty minutes of agony, maximum pressure and cold blood that brought out all the talent of Carlos Sainz […] – writes on AS Jesus Balseiro – […]. She won without having the best pace. Without the fastest car in the final stage of the race. With a defensive masterclass in which he was helped by Lando Norris to contain two furious Mercedes with new and very dangerous tires.”.

Established hierarchies?

There was no shortage of one reference to the team games orchestrated by Ferrari. In Spain, for a long time, there was a question that Sainz should not be considered Leclerc’s second leader. This time the prayers of the Iberian media have been heard. “[…] Here Ferrari took a stand: they ordered the Monegasque to let Carlos go. Before three seconds. Then by five. They ‘burned’ Charles because the best option to fight for victory at Marina Bay was car 55. […]”.

Fabio Marchi, on the columns of Sports Worldhe added: “[…] Carlos Sainz has raised the bar. He took a giant step in a very difficult moment for Ferrari and did not hesitate to pull the Maranello carriage with ambition and showing the best form of his career. For three races now, Carlos has shown that he has made the definitive leap to be considered a top-class driver, the captain of a team that this weekend led to victory in formidable fashion. […]. […] He slowed down so Lando could get closer to give him the DRS, to defend himself from the two Mercedes. A brilliant maneuver, as a captain, as a leader, as a top driver. Triumphant. He won with style“.