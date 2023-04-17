With the French covers on the social and political crisis facing the government of Emmanuel Macron, we open the Press Review. According to ‘Libération’, 76% of the French believe that their democracy is in “poor health”; and 50%, which Macron rules in an “authoritarian” way. We continue with the explanation of ‘Washington Post’ about the access to the information of the defendant for leaking the Pentagon’s secrets and ‘El País’ highlights that the defendant was a victim of his own ego.

