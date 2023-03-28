We open the Press Review with the French outlet ‘Libération’ which asks “Where is the exit?” for Macron in the face of the advance of the protests against the pension reform and the castling of the Executive. On the other hand, the newspaper ‘Le Monde’ points out the concern of international organizations about the excessive use of police force against the demonstrators. We close with the ‘NYT’ and Biden’s pressure on Netanyahu to freeze judicial reform in Israel.

#Press #review #Social #political #violence #crisis.. #Macron #spotlight #French #press