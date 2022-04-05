We open Press Review with a fragment of Russian state TV ‘Russia 1’, which reproduces the Kremlin’s speech on Bucha’s “Ukrainian media montage”. Below we comment on how the ‘New York Times’ contradicts Moscow’s argument with the analysis of satellite images that show civilian corpses in the streets during the Russian occupation of the city. We also comment on how ‘elDiario.es’, the ‘BBC’ and ‘Bellingcat’ dismantle other points in the Russian story about the events denounced in Bucha.

#Press #review #Satellite #images #Bucha #refute #Kremlins #speech #NYT