We open the Press Review with the reactions to Vladimir Putin’s State of the Union speech: the Western and Russian press coincide in highlighting the “suspension of Russia’s participation” in the New Start treaty. We continue with the document leaked to international media that reveals an alleged plan by the Kremlin, intelligence and the Russian Army to “take control of Belarus” by 2030. We close with the ‘Kyiv Post’ and how Joe Biden’s secret trip was achieved to Kiev.

