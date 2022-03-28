In Revista de Prensa we commented on the cessation of operations of the Russian independent media outlet ‘Novaya Gazeta’, which in its latest information reported that the Russian Justice ruled out opening criminal proceedings against Marina Ovsyannikova. We are talking about the interview, censored in Russia, of four Russian journalists with Volodímir Zelenski. We commented on the increased demand for mental health drugs in Russia, with the ‘Moscow Times’, and closed with the ‘DW’ being classified as a foreign agent by the Kremlin.

