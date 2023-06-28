We open the Press Review with an exclusive piece from ‘The New York Times’, which maintains that, according to US intelligence sources, Commander Sergei Surovikin knew about the rebellion plans of Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Wagner militia. According to sources cited by the media, Commander Surovikin was a central piece in the Russian defense lines last year and his alleged participation in the failed uprising would accuse the “absolute fracture” of Moscow.

