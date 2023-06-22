





08:07 We open Revista de Prensa with the reports from ‘The Wall Street Journal’ on the failed appeal of the defense of its journalist, Evan Gershkovich, before the Russian courts. © France 24

We open the Press Review with the reports from ‘The Wall Street Journal’ on the failed appeal of the defense of its journalist, Evan Gershkovich, before the Russian Justice. Moscow’s secret services accuse him of alleged espionage, although no evidence has been provided. In this way, the reporter will have to spend behind bars in pretrial detention until at least the end of August, when the current extension expires. Although according to experts the times could be dilated.