We open the Press Review with an article from the ‘Moscow Times’ about the Russian commissioner for the protection of children’s rights, who declared Putin to have “adopted” a minor from Mariupol. According to the Yale Humanitarian Research Lab, 6,000 Ukrainian minors have been “forcibly transferred to re-education camps in Russia.” We close with “Ohio Chernobyl” and the misinformation about the derailment in East Palestine, by the ‘NYT’, the ‘Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’ and the ‘Dayton Daily News’.

#Press #review #Russian #commissioner #children #adopts #Ukrainian #minor #Moscow #Times