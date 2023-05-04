First modification:
We open a press review with information from the independent Russian media ‘Vyorstka’, which affirms that after the attacks against the headquarters of the Russian Executive in the early hours of Wednesday, the commemorations for Victory Day have been canceled in at least 21 cities, on next May 9. Likewise, we comment on the reactions, cross accusations and unknowns about what happened in Moscow in the last hours.
*In the chronicle the “Ukrainian security services” are mentioned, but we were referring to the Russians.
