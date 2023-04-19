We dedicate the chronicle to the trial that was not: ‘Fox News’ will pay USD 787.5 million to Dominion to avoid defamation proceedings. An amount that ‘The New York Times’ describes as “the price of spreading a lie.” ‘Politician’ points out that Murdoch has escaped several lawsuits in the same way; the ‘BBC’ relativizes the price of the agreement with respect to the profits of the medium and ‘The Guardian’ regrets that the public is left without accountability for the manipulation of information about the 2020 elections.

