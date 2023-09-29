





05:37 Three people were killed and several injured in two gun attacks in the port city of Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Thursday, September 28. © France 24

Three people were killed and several injured in two gun attacks in the port city of Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Thursday, September 28. The suspect, a 32-year-old man, fired first at an apartment located southeast of the city center, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter. Then, he headed to the Erasmus University Hospital in Rotterdam, where he killed a 46-year-old man, a professor at the university hospital.