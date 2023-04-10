We open the Press Review with an article from ‘El País’ titled: “The leak of secret Pentagon documents on the Internet once again confronts the US and Israel.” We continue to talk about the US intelligence leak with an explanation from ‘The New York Times’ pointing out the implications of the case for the war in Ukraine. We close with ‘Al Jazeera’ which analyzes satellite images and concludes that “Ukraine is likely to face a bloody fight in Crimea”.

#Press #Review #Quick #Guide #Intelligence #Leak #York #Times