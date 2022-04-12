



06:07 Joint investigation by the Colombian media ‘Cambio’ ‘Vorágine’ and ‘El Espectador’ on the killing of civilians in the framework of a military operation in Putumayo, Colombia. © France24

We dedicate a press review to the joint investigation of the Colombian media ‘Cambio’ ‘Vorágine’ and ‘El Espectador’ on the killing of civilians in the framework of a military operation in Putumayo, Colombia. Various witnesses to the events indicated that of the 11 dead in the operation, at least four were civilians, including a minor and a pregnant woman. A circumstance that, according to the head of the Colombian Army, “is not the first time” that it happens, highlights ‘El País’.