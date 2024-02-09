We open Press Review with the famous interview of the ultra-conservative Tucker Carlson, former 'Fox News' journalist, with the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin. The dialogue, which lasted more than two hours, focused on Russia's relationship with the West and the war in Ukraine. Putin dominated the conversation, asserting that a Russian defeat was “impossible” and that he is open to dialogue with the West and Ukraine to end the war.

This Thursday, the ultraconservative American journalist Tucker Carlson published a long interview on his website with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who stated that a Russian defeat in Ukraine was “impossible.”

In this conversation of more than two hours, Putin took the opportunity to send messages to the United States and the West and also said that he rejected the idea of ​​invading Poland or Latvia, two countries in which his country “has no interests.”

“Up until now there has been ranting about the need to inflict strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield,” he told the former 'Fox News' host, in a large room where the two men sat face to face.

“But now they seem to realize that achieving this is difficult, if not impossible. In my opinion, it is impossible by definition. It will never happen. It seems to me that now those in power in the West are also aware of this (…) “If this situation has been understood correctly, they should think about what comes next. We are ready for this dialogue,” Putin said in Russian, with an English dubbing.

Vladimir Putin also spoke about the possible agreement for the release of American journalist Evan Gershkovich, detained in Russia for almost a year.

“I believe that an agreement can be reached (…) There is no taboo to resolve this problem. We are willing to resolve it, but some terms are being discussed through special channels,” said the president.

“No way”

Putin, in his first interview with a Western journalist since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, also said he ruled out an invasion of Poland or Latvia.

“Can you imagine a scenario in which you send Russian troops to Poland?” asked Tucker Carlson, a close friend of former US President Donald Trump.

“Only in one scenario, if Poland attacks Russia (…) We have no interests in Poland, Latvia or anywhere else. Why would we do that? We simply have no interests (…). There is no doubt about that “Putin responded.

Vladimir Putin in Moscow on February 7, 2024. © Sputnik via Reuters

The Russian president also stated that a hypothetical change of president in the November elections, in what is expected to be the confrontation between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, would not change relations between the United States and Russia.

“You just asked me if things would change with another president. But the question is not who the president is or the personality of a particular person,” Vladimir Putin said.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin praise each other. The Republican assured, without further details, that he could resolve the war in Ukraine in 24 hours if he were re-elected. While President Joe Biden has called his Russian counterpart a war criminal and shows firm support for kyiv.

Tucker Carlson announced the interview with Vladimir Putin with great fanfare this week. Russian state media extensively covered the presenter's visit, including photographs of him at the airport and at the famous Bolshoi Theatre.

This article was adapted from its original in French