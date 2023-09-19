We open the Press Review with the commotion in the Spanish soccer team after the refusal of the majority of the players to attend the call of Montse Tomé, the new coach. The World Cup champions are on strike after the non-consensual kiss of Luis Rubiales, former president of the RFEF, to Jenni Hermoso and maintain that they will remain unselectable until the RFEF takes measures against their structural machismo.

