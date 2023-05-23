We open a press review with cross reports from the Russian and Ukrainian media about the attack in the last few hours in Belgorod, the Russian border region with Ukraine. Two Russian anti-Putin militias, they say, have claimed responsibility for the attacks to “liberate” the local population from Kremlin forces. In parallel, the Russian media related to Moscow maintain that it was the “Ukrainian terrorists” who carried out the offensive under the orders of Volodimir Zelenski.

#Press #review #Prism #versions #Russian #Ukrainian #press #happened #Belgorod