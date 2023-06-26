We open the Press Review with reports from the Russian media ‘Kommersant’ which, citing sources close to the investigation, states that the criminal case against the leader of the Wagner group mercenaries, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is still active. Contrary to the agreement reached under the mediation of the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, which would imply a withdrawal of the charges against Wagner’s boss, the media assures that it would be “premature” to discard the investigation.
