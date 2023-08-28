We open a press review with ‘The Moscow Times’, which publishes this August 28, through the opinion of its journalist Ivan Fomin, what may be the path of the Russian president in his management of the Wagner Group and his own internal power after The death of the mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in an air accident has been confirmed. The newspaper affirms that “Putin was not only facing a rebel” but a group that demands more aggressive measures in Ukraine and that continues to denounce the lukewarmness of the Kremlin leader.

