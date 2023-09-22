





07:56 We opened Press Magazine with a report from our editorial colleagues: “The war on drugs, a war against poor women.” In Colombia, more and more women are ending up behind bars for drug trafficking and micro-trafficking, most of them heads of families driven by poverty. © France 24

We opened Press Magazine with a report from our editorial colleagues: ‘The war on drugs, a war against poor women’. In Colombia, more and more women are ending up behind bars for drug trafficking and micro-trafficking, most of them heads of families driven by poverty. This special tells the story of these women through their testimonies and addresses problems such as social reintegration or the controversy surrounding the legalization of drugs.