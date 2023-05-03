





We open the Press Review with a report from ‘Politico’ in which the journalist Karl Mathiesen accompanies the group of Belgian climate activists Tire Extinguishers (Tire Extinguishers), which does not affect works of art or interrupt sporting events, but now punctures the wheels of all-terrain cars to vindicate the contamination of these vehicles. They assure that it is a transversal practice in many countries of the world and that they have already managed to act against 11,000 of these cars as a form of protest.