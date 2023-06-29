We open a press review with front pages of French media that condemn the murder of Naël, a minor under 17 years of age, at the hands of the police in a suburb of Paris. A video, which circulates on social networks and has been verified, shows how the agent shoots the young man in the chest at point-blank range during a traffic control, an act that has sparked demonstrations throughout the country against police abuse and racism. structural.

#Press #review #Police #adrift #cover #Libération #denounces #police #abuse #France