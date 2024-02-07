We opened Press Review in Chile, a nation shocked after the death of former president Sebastián Piñera in a helicopter accident. The former president had an accident in Lake Ranco along with three other people, who managed to save themselves except him, who sank 40 meters after not being able to unbuckle his belt. After his death, the national and regional media have reviewed his career and the challenges of his two terms in office.

