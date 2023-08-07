The first president of the left in Colombia promised 12 months ago to finally fight and defeat all the ills of the country, while undertaking profound reforms as part of his political model called “change.” However, the reforms are advancing timidly, despite his obsession with the transformation of the country, the complex days he is facing due to the scandal involving his eldest son, and the alleged irregular money that would have entered his last campaign for the Presidency. .

Petro's year of intense deliberation and listening