We dedicate Press Review to the analysis of French newspapers that coincide in highlighting the massive mobilization this Thursday, January 19, against the reform of the pension system promoted by Macron. We commented on several articles from ‘Le Monde’, Libération’ and ‘Mediapart’, critical of the Executive’s lack of dialogue when promoting a measure that is opposed by 66% of French people, according to the most recent surveys, and that would increase the retirement age from 62 to 64 years.

