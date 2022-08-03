In Press Review we comment on how most international front pages highlight the visit of Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, to Taiwan. The words “tension”, “crisis”, “challenge” are repeated in headlines around the world. We look at how the Beijing and Taipei press approach the episode, as well as at the justification that Pelosi makes for her visit in the ‘Washington Post’ and in other episodes of the congresswoman’s confrontation with China.

