World Cup in the balance

The complicated, discussed and in some ways surreal MotoGP trip to India has generated – in addition to inevitable controversies regarding the safety and professionalism of all the infrastructures and people involved – a sporting result that could change the fate of this championship. Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi in fact shared the successes in the Sprint and Sunday races, while Pecco Bagnaia fell to the ground in the long race, offering 20 points on a silver platter to his Spanish rival, who came second at the finish line despite an illness. The ‘Bagnaia case’ and his are therefore back in the news tendency to end up in the gravel at some crucial moments of the season. Last year, despite numerous falls, the title was achieved anyway. This time, however, he is not the hunter who must recover, but rather the prey. And the pressure rises.

Too many missteps

“I’m not worried,” swears Bagnaia. But the escape is over, the World Cup has reopened. And they taste the blood of their prey […] – highlights Massimo Calandri on The Republic – Everything to do again, Pecco. […]. In 5 days in Japan it is forbidden to make mistakes: another mistake could be very costly, especially from a mental point of view. They say that the world champion is a cold, rational guy. Nothing could be further from the truth. In India he was overcome by the anxiety of finishing behind the unleashed “Martinator” again: he risked, he forced, he lost. Now the opponents have become two. […]the best friend was added: “Bez” […]. The terrible accident in Barcelona left no marks on the body, but shadows inside […] the Piedmontese forced it, fearing that the other would go back under. And he fell, for the fifth time this season […]”.

“There is a vice that Bagnaia can’t break, and that is wasting opportunities. He fell for it – in every sense – once again yesterday in India: it is the 5th mistake in a race this season. The worst thing at the worst time, with Bezzecchi and Martin on the top two steps of the podium […] – Matteo Aglio points out above The print – […] The world champion […] he tried to understand the source of his problems and counted the points he lost. After the sprint race in Barcelona he had a 66 lead over Martin, three weeks later he had 13 left in his pocket. On Saturday he promised he didn’t want to lose any more, but his words were not followed up by actions […]”.

“Nothing passes between glory and failure, just a moment – notes Giorgio Burreddu on the Corriere dello Sport – Pecco Bagnaia, who ended up on the ground while trying to stay attached to heaven, knows something about it. […] Between uncertainties, pitfalls and twists, anything can still happen in the remaining seven races. […] Always in search of perfection, Bagnaia must now rediscover the guiding spirit, the one that would allow him to score the second title in a row. […]”.