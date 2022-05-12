We open Press Review with the covers highlighting the murder of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, allegedly committed by Israeli forces in the West Bank. We comment on the use of vocabulary about slaughter, depending on the positioning of each medium. We address how ‘Al-Jazeera’ follows the case and highlights the voices of the US, which criticize their country’s alliance with an “apartheid” regime. We close with the escape from Russia of the leader of the Pussy Riot by ‘El País’.

#Press #Review #Palestinians #Denounce #Israels #Impunity #AlJazeera #Highlights