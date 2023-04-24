We open the Press Review commenting on the covers of the main French media, which reflect the wear and tear of President Emmanuel Macron one year after his re-election for a second five-year term. ‘Libération’ portrays the president balancing on the handle of a pot while ensuring that his management “smells of burning.” For its part, ‘Le Monde’ highlights the isolation of the leader, especially after the crisis unleashed before and after the promulgation of the controversial pension reform.

