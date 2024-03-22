





We open Press Review with an investigation by the Qatari network 'Al Jazeera' about the events of October 7 during the Hamas attack on Israel. A “forensic analysis” based on images from video surveillance circuits, personal phones and front cameras of militiamen killed that day maintain that Hamas committed acts against human rights. The hour-long documentary also debunks some of the claims that Israel and the West have made to justify the war in Gaza about the killing of babies and “widespread and systematic” rapes against women.