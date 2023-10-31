





06:56 We open Press Review with an extensive ‘TIME’ report on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who claims to feel “exhausted” after almost two years of war and the persistent insistence on obtaining military assistance from his Western allies, mainly the United States. Joined. © France 24

We open Press Review with an extensive ‘TIME’ report on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who claims to feel “exhausted” after almost two years of war and the persistent insistence on obtaining military assistance from his Western allies, mainly the United States. . His close team says that, after the president’s last visit to Washington, Zelensky was “angry” at the impossibility of gaining more resources while the counteroffensive remains stalled.